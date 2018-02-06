Kanuch no longer with Choctaw Nation

A leadership change at Choctaw Nation Division of Commerce was announced on Monday.

At the request of this newspaper, the following statement was released by Kristina Humenesky, Director of Public Relations for the Choctaw Nation Division of Commerce:

“TR Kanuch is no longer with the Choctaw Nation. John Elliott, President of Choctaw Global, is the interim Senior Executive Officer for the Division of Commerce. Mr. Elliot will lead the day-to-day and strategic business operations for the Division of Commerce.” No reason was given for the leadership change.

Kanuch had been with Choctaw Nation for a number of years, and was instrumental in the expansion of the tribe’s commerce sector. He had been with Choctaw Nation since 2011, joining the tribe as Director of Financial Planning after working several years at Chickasaw Nation, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The Division of Commerce “supports the mission and vision of the Choctaw Nation by diligently working to provide financial sustainability through efficient and effective business operations,” according to the tribe’s website. “The Nation has a diverse portfolio of businesses that generate revenue, create jobs and develop leaders. The Division of Commerce generates revenue to accelerate the success of the tribe.”

The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma manages an array of businesses, providing more than 5,000 jobs through 20 gaming sites, two resorts plus a third under construction, six hotels, a KOA RV park, six restaurant franchises including two Chili’s, a multi-million dollar printing company, 14 travel plazas plus two under construction, 12 ranches and farms encompassing 65,000 acres, according to the Choctaw Nation Division of Commerce website.

TR Kanuch http://www.durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_TR-Kanuch.jpg TR Kanuch