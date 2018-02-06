Posted on by

Hollywood Nights held at museum


ABOVE: LoAnn Latona (as Mary Poppins) and Patrick Latona (as The Duke) walking the “red carpet” at last Saturday’s Hollywood Nights dinner event at Three Valley Museum.


Photos by Zach Maxwell | Durant Democrat

RIGHT: Wayne Cotton arrived at Hollywood Nights last Saturday at Three Valley Museum, dressed somewhere between Audie Murphy and John Wayne.


Photos by Zach Maxwell | Durant Democrat

ABOVE: LoAnn Latona (as Mary Poppins) and Patrick Latona (as The Duke) walking the “red carpet” at last Saturday’s Hollywood Nights dinner event at Three Valley Museum. RIGHT: Wayne Cotton arrived at Hollywood Nights last Saturday at Three Valley Museum, dressed somewhere between Audie Murphy and John Wayne. ABOVE: LoAnn Latona (as Mary Poppins) and
Subscribe or log in to read the rest of this content.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

2:03 pm |    

Customers at local restaurants met at door by uniformed officers

Customers at local restaurants met at door by uniformed officers
1:39 pm |    

Bryan County under emergency burn ban

Bryan County under emergency burn ban
1:38 pm |    

SE Spring enrollment climbs 9%

SE Spring enrollment climbs 9%
comments powered by Disqus