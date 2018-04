Book Talk to be held Thursday



A sometimes-touching, often-hilarious memoir is Book Talk’s selection for its April 12 meeting at 7 p.m. at the Donald W. Reynolds Library, 1515 W. Main St. in Durant. Leading the discussion of “Traveling Mercies: Some Thoughts on Faith,” by bestselling author Anne Lamott, is Marion Hill, a local mystery writer. The book tells about Lamott’s […]