Hull named 2018 Miss Rock Creek



The 2018 Miss Rock Creek Scholarship Pageant was a huge success. The 15 contestants did a wonderful job in all four areas of competition. The 2018 Miss Rock Creek was Bailey Hull, the sophomore daughter of Jimmy and Tara Hull. First Runner-Up was Lainey Jestis, the senior daughter of Landon and Leandra Jestis. Second Runner-Up […]