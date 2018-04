Candidate filing begins



The statewide candidate filing period began at 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 11, said Kimberly Norris, Secretary of the Bryan County Election Board. Filing will continue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Friday. The deadline for filing as a candidate is 5 p.m. Friday, April 13, no exceptions. Candidates for state offices file with […]